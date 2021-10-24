Mexico is looking for ‘Dirty War’ children who have gone missing.

Roberto Martinez wishes to see the kid he believes his sister gave birth to while imprisoned, decades after she vanished during the political repression of Mexico’s “Dirty War.”

The formation of a government commission to look for at least 14 children presumed to have been born to alleged forced disappearance victims has given family renewed hope.

The suspected offenders were now-defunct police and military units that had been accused of grave human rights crimes.

Lourdes Martinez, Martinez’s younger sister, was arrested at the age of 23 in Culiacan, northwest Mexico, in 1974, during a tumultuous period in Mexican history.

She was a member of the September 23 Communist League, a guerrilla force that opposed the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), which dominated the country for seven decades as a one-party state.

Martinez told AFP by phone from Culiacan, “I hope my nephew or niece was born and is out there.”

“Two members of our family vanished,” the 65-year-old retired teacher stated, her eyes welling up with sorrow.

It’s the first time the Mexican government has looked for children who may have been given up for adoption after their moms were abducted.

In mid-2019, a specialist search unit was formed, but its work is just getting started.

According to the National Human Rights Commission, some 500 political dissidents and students were forcefully disappeared during the 1960s and 1980s.

“I sincerely hope that the authorities will assist me in locating my nephew or niece, as well as their mother,” Martinez said.

He went on to say, “I’d like to inform everyone who was perhaps born under the same conditions how much their mothers gave for our country.”

In an attempt to locate the missing, the commission will examine government documentation and testimonials from survivors.

Forcing women to have “secret deliveries, potentially to take away the children,” according to the director of the search team, Javier Yankelevich, “must be one of the cruelest things that one human can do to another.”

“Explore the possibility that the story they were told is not theirs and approach the institutions to go through the process to uncover their identity,” he advised anyone with reservations about their ancestors.

According to Camilo Vicente, who wrote a book about forced disappearances, there is evidence that irregular adoptions occurred in Mexico, though not as frequently as in Argentina and Chile.

“Even if there are only one or two examples,” Vicente added, “it is the state’s responsibility to hunt for them.”

“How many children do you have?” the authorities must tell. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.