Mexico Is At The Center Of The Spyware Scandal: “You Weren’t Paranoid”

Marcela Turati, a journalist, has long feared that the Mexican government was eavesdropping on her. After appearing in a leaked list at the core of a global spyware scandal, she’s fairly certain now.

“Look, you weren’t insane, you weren’t paranoid,” she told AFP on Monday.

According to an international media investigation, 15,000 Mexican smartphone numbers were among more than 50,000 suspected to have been targeted for possible surveillance by clients of Israeli firm NSO Group.

They contain phone numbers related to 25 journalists and even members of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s inner circle prior to his inauguration.

Turati believes that monitoring continues in various ways, despite the fact that the Mexican license for Pegasus software acquired under previous President Enrique Pena Nieto ended in 2017.

“Almost all journalists in Mexico know and believe that we are being watched,” the award-winning journalist remarked.

“It’s assumed,” the 47-year-old said, “especially given Mexico is one of the most dangerous countries to conduct the profession in.”

The revelations were made public over the weekend as part of a joint investigation by The Washington Post, The Guardian, Le Monde, Aristegui Noticias in Mexico, and other news organizations.

One of the Mexican journalists on the list was assassinated in 2017 after denouncing possible political-criminal connections.

Cecilio Pineda was one of more than 100 journalists killed in Mexico since 2000, making it one of the world’s most dangerous countries for journalists.

Turati and two coworkers were investigating the corruption crisis enveloping Brazilian giant Odebrecht at the time she appears to have been targeted by NSO.

Odebrecht payments were allegedly routed to Pena Nieto’s presidential campaign, according to Emilio Lozoya, a former key aide to the ex-president.

Turati also looked into migrant massacres and the 2014 disappearance of 43 teaching students, which received great international attention.

According to the Pegasus Project’s worldwide investigation, NSO also targeted relatives of missing students and human rights campaigners.

Lopez Obrador, who has been in office since 2018, has been silent on the revelations.

However, in remarks Monday on the case of a missing journalist, he alluded to them, stating that “nobody is spied on anymore.” “Freedoms are assured.”

According to Aristegui Noticias, Lopez Obrador’s phone number was not included in the leaked list of phone numbers.

According to the report, the socialist leader “likely did not use a personal cell phone” and instead interacted through his assistants.

NSO claims that its software is only meant to be used to combat terrorism and other crimes.

