Mexico fan who threw a bottle at USMNT’s Gio Reyna has been arrested and is facing criminal charges.

According to stadium officials, the supporter who launched a missile towards Giovanni Reyna during the CONCACAF Nations League final between the USMNT and Mexico on Sunday has been apprehended and is now facing criminal charges.

At Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, Reyna was struck as USMNT players celebrated Christian Pulisic’s penalty in extra time, which handed the US a 3-2 triumph over their bitter enemies.

Mexico supporters pelted U.S. players with soft drink bottles and cups as they celebrated in front of them, according to TV footage and videos posted on social media.

After getting struck in the head by what seemed to be a bottle of Coca-Cola, Reyna, who scored the United States’ first equalizer earlier in the game to square the score at 1-1, lay on the ground for many minutes and required medical attention from the team’s medical personnel.

The perpetrator was apprehended on Monday after being recognized through security footage. He’s also been barred from future Empower Field events and will face criminal prosecution. For trespassing, four more spectators were arrested.

“While the night highlighted Denver as a world-class soccer destination and Empower Field at Mile High as a renowned sports and entertainment venue, the behavior of a few customers unfortunately detracted from an otherwise spectacular event,” stadium organizers said in a statement posted Monday night.

“Our security crew worked closely with the Denver Police Department to identify five persons who were arrested—four for trespassing and one for hurling projectiles—in addition to ejecting several individuals for breaking the fan code of conduct.

“Security footage identified the individual detained for hurling an object on the pitch as the individual who injured a U.S. player. This customer will be barred from all future events at Empower Field at Mile High, in addition to facing criminal charges.”

