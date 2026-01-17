Mets Face Outfield Dilemma After Missed Tucker Signing

The New York Mets are feeling the pressure as the 2026 MLB season approaches, with their outfield depth a growing concern. After missing out on free-agent target Kyle Tucker, who signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers for a four-year, $240 million deal, the Mets are scrambling to find a solution. This has left the team with a fragile outfield that includes superstar Juan Soto, struggling Tyrone Taylor, and unproven prospect Carson Benge. The Mets’ bold attempt to secure Tucker has only highlighted the vulnerabilities in their lineup.

While the Mets continue to regroup after the Tucker disappointment, their outfield roster is in dire need of reinforcement. Soto, the team’s centerpiece, is joined by Taylor, whose offensive output in 2025 was underwhelming, and Benge, a promising but untested talent. This trio is far from ideal for a team with championship aspirations, especially after key veterans like Brandon Nimmo, Jeff McNeil, and Cedric Mullins left, creating significant gaps.

Possible Solutions and Trade Rumors

In light of their outfield struggles, the Mets are eyeing short-term fixes while exploring potential trade options. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal has suggested that the team may target Harrison Bader, known for his excellent defense and solid bat. Bader could offer immediate help, especially after a season in which he hit 17 home runs and posted a 122 wRC+. The Mets may also explore a trade with the Boston Red Sox for Jarren Duran, a speedy outfielder with significant offensive upside. Other options, such as Cody Bellinger and Luis Robert Jr., have been mentioned, but the Mets may face stiff competition from other teams, notably the Yankees in Bellinger’s case.

The Mets are also looking to their young prospects, with Carson Benge emerging as a serious contender for the Opening Day lineup. Benge, 22, has impressed scouts with his contact hitting, speed, and defensive range. If the Mets can’t land a high-profile free agent or make a trade, Benge could become an essential piece of the outfield, alongside Soto and Taylor.

With spring training fast approaching, the Mets are under pressure to finalize their outfield plans. The team needs to address its roster imbalances quickly to avoid compromising its chances in 2026. As the trade rumors swirl and the deadline approaches, Mets fans are eagerly awaiting a resolution to the outfield puzzle.