Mets Complete Blockbuster Trade, Adding Freddy Peralta to Rotation

The New York Mets have made a significant move this offseason, acquiring All-Star pitcher Freddy Peralta from the Milwaukee Brewers in a high-profile trade finalized on January 21, 2026. The trade solidifies the Mets’ pitching rotation ahead of the 2026 season and signals their intentions to compete for a postseason spot. Peralta, who posted a career-best performance in 2025, joins a rotation that already includes established names like Kodai Senga, David Peterson, and Nolan McLean.

Key Details of the Deal

The trade sends Peralta and fellow pitcher Tobias Myers to the Mets, while the Brewers acquire two promising young talents: infielder/outfielder Jett Williams and right-handed pitcher Brandon Sproat. Both Williams and Sproat are highly regarded prospects within the Mets’ farm system, with Williams ranked third and Sproat fifth according to Minor League Baseball.

Peralta, 29, is coming off a standout 2025 campaign in which he posted a 17-6 record and a 2.70 ERA, along with 204 strikeouts across 33 starts. His strong performance earned him his second All-Star appearance and a spot in the conversation for the Cy Young Award. Known for his mid-90s fastball, which features cutting action, as well as a changeup and a pair of breaking balls, Peralta is expected to provide a significant boost to the Mets’ pitching staff. He also demonstrated increased durability in 2025, logging a career-high 176 innings.

Joining Peralta in the deal is Myers, a 27-year-old right-hander who provides additional depth to the Mets’ bullpen. Myers has posted a 132 ERA in nearly 190 innings over the last two seasons with the Brewers. Although not overpowering, Myers uses a four-pitch mix that includes a fastball, cutter, slider, and changeup. His versatility, having served as both a starter and reliever, makes him a valuable asset for the Mets.

The Brewers’ Perspective

In return, the Brewers continue their strategy of trading established major league players for high-upside prospects. Jett Williams, 22, is an athletic and dynamic player who has quickly risen through the Mets’ minor league ranks. In 2025, he posted a .828 OPS across 130 games between Triple-A Syracuse and Double-A Binghamton. Known for his speed and versatility, Williams also swiped 34 bases and played several positions, including shortstop, second base, and center field. His combination of power and speed makes him a potential key contributor for the Brewers in the near future.

Brandon Sproat, 25, made his MLB debut in 2025 and has shown promise with a 4.79 ERA in four starts. The former University of Florida product posted a solid 4.24 ERA with 113 strikeouts in Triple-A. His sinker and high-velocity fastball, combined with an array of secondary pitches, have earned him praise as a potential future rotation piece for the Brewers.

Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold expressed optimism about the incoming prospects, saying, “Jett and Brandon are two of the top up-and-coming talents in baseball. They both have the potential to make an impact on our major league team sooner rather than later.”

The trade, which enhances both teams’ rosters for the 2026 season, is being hailed as a win for the Mets, with experts giving them an A grade for acquiring a frontline starter without sacrificing top-tier prospects. The Brewers, who continue to build for the future, received a B grade for the acquisition of two highly regarded prospects who could contribute in the near future.

As spring training approaches, all eyes will be on Peralta’s integration into the Mets’ rotation, as well as the potential of Williams and Sproat to make an impact with the Brewers in 2026.