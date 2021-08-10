Messi’s Waiting Game Has PSG Holding Their Breath.

After Argentina superstar Lionel Messi’s tearful departure from Barcelona during the weekend, Paris Saint-Germain fans have started gathering in anticipation of his arrival.

PSG fans gathered outside the club’s Parc des Princes stadium and at an airport north of Paris on Monday, as the Qatari-owned club appeared to be close to adding the 34-year-old to a roster that already included Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

After his sad retirement from the side he has represented for the past 17 years of his glittering professional career, Messi is likely to travel to Paris.

On Monday, though, journalists from AFP TV discovered him at his home in Barcelona, where he was joined by his family and friend and former teammate Luis Suarez.

Later, the French press stated that he had left for Ibiza to meet with the Parisian club.

Following Barca’s declaration last week that they couldn’t afford to maintain their all-time leading scorer, PSG emerged as the frontrunners to recruit Messi, aided by their Qatari owners’ huge finances.

They regard him as the missing piece in their jigsaw as they pursue the Champions League, the trophy they want to beyond all others.

Off the field, his speculated move has boosted PSG’s social media profiles by 1.2 million followers since Friday.

“I am thrilled if he arrives in Paris,” Gianluigi Donnarumma, the new PSG goalkeeper, told Sky Sports Italia outside his Parisian hotel on Monday.

“He is the strongest man on the planet; I am ecstatic and delighted to have him on the team,” he continued.

At his heartbreaking goodbye press conference in Barcelona on Sunday, Messi admitted that joining PSG was a “possibility.”

In actuality, with Manchester City, owned by Abu Dhabi, having ruled themselves out, they are the only team that can afford a deal worth 35 million euros ($41 million) per year.

“From the first day I came in Barcelona to the last, I gave everything I had. Messi stated, “I never imagined having to say goodbye.”

“I still haven’t accepted the reality of leaving this club now — I adore this club.” He leaves Barcelona with 672 goals in 778 games, a club record.

After joining Barcelona at the age of 13, Messi won 35 trophies at the Camp Nou, but his most recent appearance was a damp squib: a 2-1 home defeat behind closed doors against Celta Vigo in May. Messi’s prize collection includes four Champions League titles. Brief News from Washington Newsday.