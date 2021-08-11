Messi’s Impact On Mbappe’s Future Isn’t Negative For Now, According To PSG Rumors

Paris Saint-Germain will probably prefer to have three world-class attackers rather than two.

The presence of Lionel Messi at PSG has fueled speculation that Kylian Mbappe could be moved to another team.

Back in Paris, however, the story is considerably different, as reputed transfer insider Fabrizio Romano said that the Ligue 1 club is “extremely relaxed” about Mbappe’s predicament.

“I believe [Kylian] Mbappé will stay at Paris Saint-Germain this season,” Romano said to El Larguero. “The financial [Financial] Fair Play (law) is not a big deal for PSG.”

Mbappe is still being linked with a move to La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid, and the signing of Messi might pave the way for that to happen.

Mbappe’s current deal with PSG is slated to expire in 12 months, and a lot of things could happen after that.

French football specialist Jonathon Johnson added another rational perspective on the topic, predicting that Mbappe will remain with PSG despite the rumors.

According to Johnson, now that Messi is on board, the Parisians will treat him the same way they treated Neymar when he first arrived at Parc des Princes, at least until the conclusion of the season.

“People are attempting to connect the dots,” Johnson told talkSPORT 2. “And they’re claiming that indicates Mbappe is on his way out. Mbappe isn’t going anywhere if you look at how PSG is introducing the Neymar signing. PSG has no plans to part ways with Mbappe.”

“If anything, Messi’s presence and the strength it provides to the team and the club strengthens PSG’s case to Mbappe to extend his stay in Paris beyond the end of this year,” he added.

PSG’s teaser for Messi’s arrival strongly suggests that, rather than the Argentine dethroning Mbappe, the club’s attack will include all three superstars next season.

In terms of Messi’s contract with PSG, the former Barcelona star has signed a two-year deal with the French club, with a one-year extension option.

According to ESPN, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner is expected to earn roughly €30-35 million ($35-41 million) per year.

Messi had stated that he did not wish to leave Barcelona. Camp Nou, on the other hand, is no longer a part of his life, and he is ready to “begin a new chapter” with PSG.

In a statement, Messi said, “I am pleased to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain.” “Every aspect of the club. Brief News from Washington Newsday.