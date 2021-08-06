Messi’s 20-year Barcelona career comes to an end as a bidding war for his signature begins.

Lionel Messi’s 20-year career with Barcelona will come to an end after the Argentine superstar and the Spanish giants were unable to reach an agreement due to “economic and structural difficulties,” setting off a high-stakes bidding war for a player widely regarded as one of the best of all time.

“Although FC Barcelona and Leo Messi have achieved an agreement, it cannot be formalized due to economic and structural obstacles,” the club said in a statement.

“In light of this, Lionel Messi has decided to leave Barcelona. Both parties are profoundly disappointed that the player’s and the club’s wishes cannot be fulfilled.

“FC Barcelona expresses its heartfelt gratitude to the player for his contribution to the club’s advancement and wishes him the best of luck in his personal and professional life.”

Six-time Messi, the Ballon d’Or winner, finally won a big international prize with Argentina last month when they upset Brazil to win the Copa America.

However, there had been concerns about his future at Barcelona since he attempted to depart as a free agent last August, citing a provision in his contract and claiming that the club had “no project or anything for a long time.”

Messi, Barca’s all-time leading scorer, appearance maker, and 35-trophier winner, eventually agreed to stay for the final year after the club threatened to take legal action.

Messi, who signed his first contract with Barcelona on a napkin when he was 13 years old, has been a free agent since June 30, when his previous contract expired after 788 games with the club.

Last season was a relative disappointment for the club, as they only won the Spanish Cup and were eliminated from the Champions League in the last 16 for the first time since 2015.

There had been talk that Messi will sign a two-year deal and then move to Major League Soccer, however friend and former Barcelona teammate Neymar has expressed interest in reuniting with him at Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona is in debt to the tune of several hundred million euros and is under pressure to cut its payroll cost.

Junior Firpo, a left back, was recently traded to Leeds United, while US international Konrad de la Fuente was sold to Marseille.

La Liga established so-called financial “fair play” laws in 2013, limiting the amount of money each club can spend. Brief News from Washington Newsday.