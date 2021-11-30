Messi wins the Ballon D’Or for the seventh time, with Putellas taking home the women’s prize.

After a tumultuous year, Lionel Messi stated that winning the Copa America with Argentina may have been the deciding factor in him winning the men’s Ballon d’Or for the seventh time, while Spain’s Alexia Putellas won the women’s award.

Messi, now 34, beat off highly-touted contenders like as Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema to win the prize in a spectacular ceremony in Paris on Monday, the city he now calls home after leaving Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in August.

Despite his emotional departure from Barcelona and a shaky start to life in France, the panel of journalists from around the world praised him for leading Argentina to their first major international trophy since 1993.

“I believed I was coming into my final years two years ago, but here I am again back here,” said Messi, who won the Ballon d’Or in 2019 before the honors were canceled last year due to the epidemic.

In 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2015, Messi also won.

“People started asking me when I was going to retire,” he remarked at the Chatelet Theatre in central Paris, where he was joined by his wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three children.

“I’m not sure how many more years I have left, but I’m hoping for a lot because I’m having a great time this year.”

“It was a dream come true to achieve what I did with Argentina.” I believe I was awarded this trophy as a result of our efforts in the Copa America, so I dedicate it to my teammates.” Argentina defeated Brazil 1-0 in the final in Rio de Janeiro, giving Messi his first major title with his country. In his final season with Barcelona, he scored 38 goals in 48 games and won the Copa del Rey.

However, since joining PSG, Messi has only played 11 times and scored four goals, and there was a notion that this year’s champion may be someone else.

When Poland striker Lewandowski scored 45 goals in 37 games for Bayern Munich in 2020, he would have been a shoe-in, but the awards were canceled.

He recorded a phenomenal 41 Bundesliga goals last season, but he had to settle for second place in the Ballon d’Or election, which is organized by France Football magazine and voted for by a. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.