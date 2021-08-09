Messi Will Have Medicals At PSG Despite Barcelona’s Attempt To Block His Transfer: Report.

Lionel Messi is expected to undergo medicals at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Monday, despite FC Barcelona filing a lawsuit to prevent their former star from moving to France.

Barcelona’s attorneys have filed a lawsuit with the European Court of Appeals, claiming that PSG’s pursuit of Messi should be halted due to the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, according to sports website 90Min.

Juan Branco, one of Barcelona’s lawyers, has confirmed that his firm has filed a case on the club’s behalf.

“In order to prevent Paris Saint-Germain from signing Lionel Messi, my firm has drafted a complaint with the European Commission and claims for provisional suspension before civil and administrative courts in France on behalf of FC Barcelona partners. In terms of ‘Financial Fair Play,’ PSG has a lower ratio than FC Barcelona. PSG’s salary-to-income ratio was 99 percent in 2019-2020, while Barcelona’s was 54 percent. Meanwhile, the disparity has grown. “It is incomprehensible that the ‘Financial Fair Play’ contributes to exacerbate football-business drifts, sovereign powers’ instrumentalization of football, and competition distortion,” he stated in a tweet.

Messi, who is still a free agent, had a press conference at Camp Nou on Sunday to officially wish Barcelona farewell. While answering reporters’ queries, the 34-year-old attacker said that talks with PSG are ongoing.

According to Goal, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino spoke to Messi directly to persuade him to accept PSG’s offer after Barcelona confirmed on Friday that they would not be re-signing the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Messi, who spent 21 years at Camp Nou, is expected to sign a free transfer with PSG on Monday and pass medicals, according to French daily L’Equipe.

While Chelsea and Manchester City were rumored to be interested in signing Messi in the past, they have since backed out after completing deals for Romelu Lukaku and Jack Grealish, respectively. As a result, PSG has been able to swoop in with relative ease and is said to be closing in on a deal for one of the best players in the world.

According to ESPN, PSG has also reserved the Eiffel Tower for Messi’s unveiling in the coming days. This is crucial because the Ligue 1 champions did the same thing with Neymar in 2017. They had reserved the Eiffel Tower for $353,000 to announce their new Brazilian signing at the time.