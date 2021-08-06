Messi To Leave Barcelona After Two Decades, Creating A Bidding War For Signatures

Lionel Messi will retire from Barcelona after 20 years due to an inability of the Argentine superstar and the Spanish giants to overcome “economic and structural obstacles” to a new deal.

The declaration on Thursday that a player widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time is for sale is likely to trigger a bidding war for his services, with wealthy Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City among the potential suitors.

Messi has 788 appearances for the club – a club record – and 35 trophies throughout a spectacular career in Spain.

Barcelona had been anticipated to confirm the 34-year-old six-time Ballon d’Or winner’s retention, but the club issued a statement saying negotiations had broken down.

“Although an agreement has been reached between FC Barcelona and Leo Messi it cannot be formalised due to economic and structural obstacles,” the statement stated.

“In light of this situation, Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona. Both parties express profound regret that the player’s and the club’s wishes cannot be fulfilled.

“FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandisement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life.”

Messi has yet to respond, implying that there may be another twist in the drama.

Argentina finally won a major international trophy last month when they defeated rivals Brazil to win the Copa America.

However, there had been concerns about his future at Barcelona since he attempted to depart as a free agent in August, citing a clause in his contract.

In a tense standoff between player and club at the time, Messi lamented Barca’s lack of “no project or anything for a long time” but eventually decided to extend his contract for another year after the club threatened to take the matter to court.

Messi showed no trace of his advanced years in the 2020-2021 season, appearing in 47 games across four different club championships and scoring 38 goals.

The man who signed his first contract with Barcelona on a napkin in 2000, when he was just 13 years old, has been a free agent since his previous pact expired on June 30.

Regardless of his individual performances, the season was a letdown. They won only the Spanish Cup under new coach Ronald Koeman and were eliminated in the last-16 of the Champions League, which they last won in 2015.

