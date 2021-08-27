Messi is on the verge of making his debut, while PSG is preoccupied about Mbappe’s future.

On Sunday, Lionel Messi could make his long-awaited debut for Paris Saint-Germain against Reims in Champagne country, but it is Kylian Mbappe who is the focus of all the attention right now since his destiny is still up in the air.

Messi has yet to play in either of PSG’s two Ligue 1 games since his arrival in Paris, as he continues to build up his fitness after returning to training late following Argentina’s Copa America triumph last month.

Pochettino told ESPN after the Qatar-owned club beat Brest 4-2 last time out, “It will be a tough week, but if everything goes well, we hope he can be in the squad and feature in the team.”

It makes sense to give Messi a run-out against Reims so that he is not completely devoid of match sharpness when he joins the Argentina squad for a set of World Cup qualifiers in September.

The same can be said for Neymar, who has not played for his club this season after appearing in the Copa America final against Argentina and then taking a long rest over the summer.

With Brazil hosting Argentina in Sao Paulo on September 5, Neymar and Messi might face off again, however the international window is in jeopardy due to clubs throughout Europe refusing to allow players to go to represent their nations.

The match at the 21,000-seat Stade Auguste-Delaune – which features a monument of former Ballon d’Or winner Raymond Kopa, the ex-Reims and Real Madrid great, outside – is sold out, and the Champagne area is ecstatic to welcome Messi.

In Paris, though, they are more anxious about Mbappe, following Madrid’s offer of 160 million euros ($188 million) for the 22-year-old World Cup winner last week.

Mbappe, who is in the final year of his contract, has been a standout for PSG this season, scoring his first goal of the season in Brest last week.

But, with the transfer window closing on August 31, it’s unclear whether Mbappe will play in Reims, if the match will be his final in Ligue 1, or if he’ll have already left by then.

“If a player wants to leave, he is free to do so. PSG sporting director Leonardo confessed, “The club, the project is broader than any one person.”

Losing Mbappe would be a huge blow to PSG’s reputation, but then again, so would losing Neymar. Brief News from Washington Newsday.