Messi is benched in PSG’s 0-0 draw with Marseille.

In a tense environment in Ligue 1, Lionel Messi was kept quiet as 10-man Paris Saint-Germain settled for a 0-0 draw with arch rivals Marseille.

When PSG players went to take corner kicks, objects were hurled from the fans, briefly delaying the match between two of French football’s biggest rivals.

In the second half, another stoppage occurred as a young guy onto the ground and approached Messi before being carried off by a swarm of security personnel.

PSG couldn’t get into their stride and were reduced to ten men in the second half as Achraf Hakimi was sent off following a VAR review for a last-man foul on Cengiz Under just outside the area.

Two goals were disallowed in the first half for tight VAR offside calls, one an own-goal by Marseille defender Luan Peres and the other by Arkadiusz Milik at the opposite end.

It’s a perfectly acceptable result for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, who have only lost one of their first 11 Ligue 1 matches and are seven points clear of second-placed Lens.

Pochettino told Amazon Prime, “I think we played extremely well, but we just couldn’t get the goal.”

“The team had a lot of personality, as well as identity and style.”

The performance of PSG’s attacking superstars, on the other hand, will be scrutinized once more.

Pochettino started Messi, Neymar, and Angel Di Maria in a three-man line behind Kylian Mbappe, but a hard-working Marseille side kept that four quiet for the majority of the game.

Marseille’s on-loan Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi said, “I thought we earned the three points tonight because we were better than them.”

Messi came up against Jorge Sampaoli, who managed the six-time Ballon d’Or winner for Argentina at the 2018 World Cup and is now on the bench for Marseille.

The former Barcelona striker scored twice in the Qatar-owned club’s 3-2 Champions League win over RB Leipzig in midweek, but he struggled to reach the back of the net here.

Messi came closest in the first half with a close-range header that was turned over by home goalkeeper Pau Lopez.

His three goals for PSG have all come in the Champions League, while he has yet to score in four outings in Ligue 1.

