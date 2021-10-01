Messi is a pure luxury in Ligue 1 due to PSG’s dominance.

Even though Lionel Messi has been kept back for the Champions League, where he scored his first goal for his new team in midweek, Paris Saint-Germain are already leading Ligue 1 in France.

Messi’s spectacular goal gave PSG a 2-0 victory over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, sending a message to the rest of Europe that they are serious contenders to win the Champions League.

That is why, as they seek to win the European Cup for the first time, they signed Messi, and that is why Messi came to Paris after leaving Barcelona, believing that the Qatar-owned club provided him the best chance to win a trophy he had not won since 2015.

Since making his debut off the bench in a 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims in late August, the 34-year-old Argentine had only started three times with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the PSG assault.

Despite the fact that Messi has played a total of 100 minutes in domestic competition, Mauricio Pochettino’s team has benefited greatly from their domination in France.

PSG are nine points ahead of Lens in second place after just eight games as they attempt to recover the Ligue 1 championship from reigning champions Lille.

They hold a perfect league record, marking the third time in French history that a team has won all eight games in a season.

The first was Olympique Lillois in 1936, and the most recent was…PSG, who won their first 14 games under Thomas Tuchel in 2018.

On Sunday, PSG travels to Rennes, where a crowd of over 30,000 will want to catch a glimpse of Messi while also hoping to knock the capital club down a notch or two.

Messi has missed PSG’s last two games due to a knee injury, but he is expected to play at Roazhon Park before heading to Argentina for a demanding sequence of three World Cup qualifiers.

Rennes, who spent 80 million euros ($92.6 million) on new acquisitions in the summer, more than anybody else in France, including PSG, might be the team to stop PSG.

Messi, of course, arrived on a free transfer, which the Parisians couldn't pass up in their quest for the Champions League.