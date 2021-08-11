Messi Arrives In Paris To Finish PSG Transfer.

Lionel Messi arrived in Paris on Tuesday, with the 34-year-old Argentinian superstar likely to sign a contract with PSG after leaving his boyhood club Barcelona.

Around 3:30 p.m. (1330 GMT), Messi landed at Le Bourget airport in the north of the French capital, where he was met by hundreds of PSG fans who had assembled to see their new signing.

Messi, who waved to the supporters while wearing a Paris t-shirt, was next scheduled to undergo a physical before the Qatar-backed club could make his deal official.

As he arrived at Barcelona’s El Prat airport to board a flight to France, Messi’s father Jorge, who is also his agent, confirmed the obvious.

When reporters asked if his son will join the French club, he said, “Yes.”

Messi will be unveiled at a news conference on Wednesday at PSG’s Parc des Princes stadium.

He is anticipated to sign a two-year contract, capping off a tumultuous few days that began with his declaration last Thursday that he would leave Barcelona, the club with which he has spent his entire 17-year professional career.

PSG’s pursuit of Messi has been a well-kept secret for days, despite rumors in Spain on Monday night claiming that Barcelona had made a “last offer” to keep the star.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner will instead join a PSG attack that already includes Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

PSG sees Messi as the missing piece in their puzzle as they pursue the Champions League, their most coveted title.

Neymar, who played alongside Messi at Barcelona before joining PSG in 2017, tweeted, “Back together.”

Barcelona is still coming to grips with the loss of its greatest ever player, who bid a sad farewell to his two-decade club on Sunday.

Despite proposing to cut his salary in half to get a new five-year contract with Barcelona, the deal fell through due to salary ceiling constraints in the Spanish league.

Barcelona, which is in debt to the tune of 1.2 billion euros ($1.41 billion), is unable to sign new players due to their financial difficulties.

PSG was about the only team that could afford what is anticipated to be a 35 million euro ($41 million) a year agreement after Abu Dhabi-owned Manchester City ruled themselves out.

PSG was about the only team that could afford what is anticipated to be a 35 million euro ($41 million) a year agreement after Abu Dhabi-owned Manchester City ruled themselves out.