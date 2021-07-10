Merseyrail Ladies FC gets a huge boost from Nike and BT.

Merseyrail Ladies FC is stepping up their game thanks to sponsorship from BT and Nike.

This week, the club became the newest grassroots football team to benefit from BT’s role as Home Nation Football Associations’ Lead Partner.

BT’s mission is to support the club, its players, and the community at large in order to promote grassroots and women’s football in the area.

Merseyrail Ladies will be able to provide crucial playing opportunities for women and girls in the community thanks to the support of BT.

Thanks to BT’s financial support, the club aspires to grow its youth teams, improve coaching, and have a good impact on more young women and families.

In addition, the corporation has partnered with Nike to sponsor and supply the club’s kit for the next two years, which was previously unaffordable for the squad.

Chelcee Grimes, a Merseyrail FC player and artist, has already collaborated with BT, most recently presenting their mini-series ‘Watch Us Rise,’ which follows a group of young women who love football and the challenges they face as they chase their footballing aspirations.

“I’m ecstatic to have BT as a partner with my Merseyrail Ladies team,” Grimes stated. Even at all the elite clubs I’ve worked at over the years, I’ve never seen so much invested on a ladies team.

“Having this backing from BT is great, and it will allow us to focus exclusively on winning trophies this season, rather than losing sleep over things we can’t control.”

Merseyrail Ladies FC was established seven years ago and has since achieved significant success, reaching the fifth tier of the women’s game.

The club received a National FA Award for ‘Growing the Game’ in 2015, in honor of its contributions to the development of women’s football.

The team is attempting to push itself to the next level as it enters its eighth season. The team has built a pitch at Admiral Park in Toxteth, which is the first stadium in the UK dedicated only to the promotion of women’s football.

"We at Merseyrail Ladies football club are," stated Lee Austin, who was recently hired as the new manager of Merseyrail Ladies FC.