Merkel in Photos: From Football Fan to Trump Tamer

Angela Merkel, who has been in power for so long that a generation of Germans has only known her as chancellor, is set to leave politics after the September 26 elections.

AFP revisits photographs of the East German quantum scientist who rose through the ranks of politics to become the world’s most powerful woman.

Merkel, then 36, entered a fishermen’s cottage on the northern German island of Ruegen about a year after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

She started conversing with five fisherman wearing blue workers’ overalls, dressed in a maroon cardigan, white T-shirt, and long denim skirt.

One subsequently remarked, “She conveyed the feeling that she understood us.” He would then vote for the candidate running for the Stralsund-Ruegen-Grimmen constituency.

Merkel’s first election campaign and path to the chancellorship began with these words.

Merkel was sworn in as Germany’s first female chancellor in November 2005, after her conservative CDU-CSU coalition narrowly won the election.

After only a year in power, Germany’s new chancellor will host the world’s most watched sporting event, the 2006 World Cup.

The home team finished third that year, but Merkel was dubbed “the woman who cheered up Germany” by Time magazine following a successful campaign that saw Germans dare to raise their flags joyfully again.

Merkel did not regard football as a passing phenomenon, having developed strong ties with the German national team over the years.

Images of her springing up in the stands in wild pleasure after Germany scores a goal have prompted German media to joke that she is “the 12th guy in the squad.”

The weekly Die Zeit even published a series of mock love letters between Merkel and Bayern Munich midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, which began with “Dear Basti” and ended with “Yours, Angie.”

In 2014, striker Lukas Podolski tweeted that Merkel’s presence at Germany’s World Cup opener in Brazil gave “Muttivation” — a play on her nickname Mutti, which means “mummy.”

And photos of her in the locker room with the squad have become a staple at major tournaments.

Due to the coronavirus epidemic, she was unable to attend this year’s European Championships, in which Germany was eliminated in the first round.

If the football world saw Merkel’s happy-go-lucky side, the Greeks took the brunt of a harsher stance.

During the eurozone debt crisis, Merkel remained unmoved by Greece’s pleadings, sticking to Germany’s slogan of austerity reforms in exchange for bailout funding.

Greece was on the verge of collapse.