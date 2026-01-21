Merino Reflects on Victory, Praise for Gabby and Arsenal’s Champions League Success

Mikel Merino expressed his pride in Arsenal’s 3-1 victory over Inter Milan at the San Siro, a result that secured their passage to the Champions League last 16 with one fixture to spare. The team’s seventh consecutive win in Europe solidified their dominance in the group, maintaining a perfect record in the league phase.

Speaking after the match, Merino praised his teammates and the fans, acknowledging the effort that went into overcoming the Serie A leaders. “It’s amazing, I’m really happy for it obviously, really tough place and really tough opponents,” said the midfielder. “Everyone gave their best, and yeah, we keep rolling, buzzing for the fans as well.”

Merino’s Focus on Team Spirit and Personal Enjoyment

Despite the team’s relentless pursuit of success, Merino emphasized the joy of playing alongside his teammates, highlighting the importance of enjoying the game. “Football is not only about results. It’s the main thing, but when you can enjoy playing with these teammates, it’s just a joy, and I’m enjoying it every time I’m on the pitch,” Merino explained. His words reflected the collective spirit in the squad, which has been evident throughout their unbeaten Champions League run.

Merino also took the opportunity to praise Gabby Jesus, who has been in spectacular form following his long recovery from an 11-month injury layoff. Jesus scored twice in the first half, underlining his resilience and importance to the team. “It’s amazing to see him back, the way he’s playing is amazing, after a big injury, after so long without playing football, to come back against an opponent like this and perform – not only the goals but the way he moved, the way he helped us defensively – is outstanding,” Merino said. “I’m really happy to see him smile again, and looking forward to playing with him and to score more goals.”

The victory in Milan was another milestone for the team at the historic San Siro. Merino reflected on the significance of playing in such an iconic venue, which always marks a major fixture on the calendar. “When you come to this kind of stadium, it’s always a big game, it’s one you have in the calendar marked, and yeah, we love football for these kind of games – when you play in the best stadiums against the best opponents,” Merino stated.

Arsenal’s next challenge comes with their final group stage match against Kairat Almaty at Emirates Stadium, with the potential to complete a perfect group stage record. However, Merino’s immediate focus is on their return to Premier League action against Manchester United. “It’s the aim, it’s the goal to win every game, now we have an amazing game in front of our fans, at home against Man United. We’re focused on winning every game – it doesn’t matter which competition, which rival, it’s just about making Arsenal fans proud,” he said.