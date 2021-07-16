Merih Demiral’s £35 million bid for Everton has been accepted, and a deal with Sunderland has been negotiated.

Everton’s pre-season campaign is ready to begin, and all eyes will be on the upcoming 2021/22 season.

A slew of players have been linked with moves to Goodison Park in recent months, and they are showing no signs of slowing down ahead of what is likely to be a hectic transfer window for the Blues.

Rafa Benitez, the new manager, will be eager to bolster his team in order to begin a stronger Premier League campaign, but who will he sign?

Here, we take a look at some of the most recent rumors circulating across the world.

Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini.

Calciomercato.

The Blues are one of three English clubs said to have made an approach to lure Gollini to the Premier League this summer, according to the report.

Spurs and Wolves are the other two clubs said to be interested in Gollini, who had a strong season in Serie A and the Champions League.

According to the article, Atalanta value Gollini at roughly €20 million (£17 million), with the anticipation that he will leave this summer.

Juventus defender Merih Demiral.

Tuttosport.

Both Everton and Tottenham have been told how much they must spend to recruit Demiral this summer, according to the source.

The Blues have been connected with the Turkey international, who appears to be on his way out of Juventus.

According to the source, Juventus values Demiral at roughly €35 million, and the Serie A team will not do business with any club unless that figure is satisfied.

Demiral has dropped down the Juventus pecking order and is expected to hunt for a new club this summer.

Sunderland striker Francis Okoronkwo.

The Daily Mail is a British newspaper.

The Blues have reportedly swooped to recruit the 16-year-old striker, who is expected to have a bright future.

Everton are said to have agreed to pay £1 million to sign the teenager, who stands at 6ft 3in tall and has been linked with a number of other clubs.

According to the report, Everton persuaded Okoronkwo to come to Goodison Park, where he will join the Under-18 side once the Premier League approves the transaction.