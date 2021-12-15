Mercedes’ Integrity in Winning the Drivers’ Championship is being questioned by a former Formula One racer.

Ralf Schumacher, a former Formula One driver, has questioned Mercedes’ honesty, claiming that their strategy was “bitter” in order to help Lewis Hamilton win the world championship in Abu Dhabi.

Hamilton led the race for the bulk of the time until a late Safety Car was introduced, after overtaking pole-sitter Max Verstappen at the start. Verstappen grabbed the world title from Hamilton in the final lap shortly after the race resumed at Yas Marina.

While Schumacher questioned Mercedes’ actions, he also chastised the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), dubbing them the “loser of the year” when the title-deciding race in Abu Dhabi on Sunday became tense.

“When you look at the decisions made this season, the FIA is pretty much the loser of the year.” The shambles began in Brazil. “And then there was this in the last race,” Schumacher said in an interview with Motor Sport.

During his professional career, Schumacher drove for a few F1 teams, notably Williams, and claimed that Red Bull driver Verstappen won the race fairly.

“‘This is not right, Michael [Masi],’ Toto exclaimed over the radio. One lap earlier, the race must be stopped. He was determined to ensure that the final lap was not counted. Of course, you have to go all out, but Max and his team did a fantastic job in an incredibly thrilling race. At the restart, he won fairly. I’m sorry, but I think trying to win the World Championship like that leaves a terrible aftertaste,” commented Ralf Schumacher, the younger brother of famed Formula One driver Michael Schumacher.

Mercedes filed two protests against race director Michael Masi’s handling of the final laps shortly after the race at the Yas Marina Circuit ended. The race stewards, though, dismissed both of their protests.

While Hamilton aimed to equal Michael Schumacher’s seven world titles, Verstappen became the first Dutch driver to win the drivers’ championship in Formula One.