Mercedes Chief Toto Wolff Sends Message to F1 World Champion Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen, F1’s newest world champion, claimed he received a congratulations text from Mercedes CEO Toto Wolff.

Verstappen won his first world championship after a contentious Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in which a late-race safety car period took the title away from Hamilton, who had led for the bulk of the race.

After the race, the Red Bull driver said that Hamilton approached him to congratulate him, describing the Brit as “a terrific sportsman in general.”

“Toto wrote me a text congratulating me on the season and saying I deserved to win, which was extremely sweet,” Verstappen said in an interview with BBC Sport.

Verstappen, who became the first Dutchman to win the Formula One World Championship, also expressed his empathy for Hamilton’s pain.

“Lewis is a fantastic athlete in general. It certainly helps if you already have seven titles. That makes him feel a little better. I believe it would have been more painful for me if it had been the other way around because I didn’t have one. Lewis approached me and congratulated me on my achievement. That last lap had to be quite difficult. It also demonstrates our mutual respect for one another “Verstappen added.

Mercedes filed two protests against race director Michael Masi’s handling of the final laps shortly after the race at the Yas Marina Circuit ended. The race stewards, though, dismissed both of their protests.

“Of course, we had our bad times during the season,” Verstappen continued, “but we respect what we’re doing and we were pushing one other to the edge, and it’s been a lot of fun racing against him [Hamilton].”

In response to Mercedes’ allegations that if the rules had been followed correctly, Hamilton would have won a record-equaling eighth world title, Verstappen maintained the dispute had no bearing on his victory.

“I think it’s a part of the season in general – it’s happened a few times before, with protests or whatever. It’s just the way it is. That’s what it’s like when you’re racing. Nothing truly changed for me. We were still rejoicing, and we had won the race on the track. We didn’t make any mistakes. We simply raced when the light turned green. It was more pleasurable for us as a result of this “The 24-year-old Dutchman went on to say more.