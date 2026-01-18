Menengai Oilers and Nakuru RFC Clash in Thrilling Nakuru Derby

This Saturday, the town of Nakuru will be buzzing with energy as Menengai Oilers host Nakuru RFC in the highly anticipated 7th edition of the “Nakuru Derby.” The showdown, set at the ASK Showground, will be the centerpiece of Kenya Cup Matchday 5, with both teams vying for regional supremacy and crucial points in the league standings.

Oilers Seek to Maintain Dominance

The Menengai Oilers, sitting second on the Kenya Cup table, are poised to assert their dominance over their cross-town rivals. With a commanding record at home, the Oilers, led by captain Ibrahim Ayoo, have proven to be a formidable force this season. A victory would not only cement their claim to the top spot but also keep the pressure on league leaders Kabras Sugar. Oilers’ head coach Gibson Weru, typically outspoken, has remained reserved this week, signaling the seriousness of their preparations. The team’s swift play around the breakdown has been their hallmark, and they will need to use it to their advantage in this intense derby.

Nakuru RFC Eyeing a Rebound

For Nakuru RFC, the match represents an opportunity to restore their former glory. Once dominant in Kenyan rugby, Wanyore have faced a period of struggle, finding themselves in the middle of the standings. However, as coach Kennedy Njoroge acknowledges, derby matches often defy form. “We know they are the favorites, but a wounded buffalo is dangerous. We are going there to spoil their party,” he said. The team will rely on their renowned resilience in the rucks to challenge the Oilers’ pace at the breakdown.

While the result of this derby may define the season for either side, it’s also a matter of pride. The victor will carry bragging rights for the next year, with the loser left to lick their wounds and endure a quiet walk home.

Other Matches on Matchday 5

Elsewhere in the Kenya Cup, defending champions Kabras Sugar will look to extend their lead as they face Strathmore Leos in Kakamega. The Millers are heavily favored to secure a bonus-point victory, while in Nairobi, KCB Rugby takes on Kenya Harlequin at the Lion’s Den in Ruaraka. This match could prove pivotal in determining the top four finishers.

As Nakuru braces for a high-octane derby, security has been ramped up at the ASK Showground, with more than 5,000 fans expected to turn up. The passionate rivalry between the two fanbases promises an electric atmosphere, making this clash one of the most eagerly awaited of the season.