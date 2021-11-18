Mel Tucker of Michigan State is about to become the highest-paid black coach in all of sports in the United States.

Tucker, 49, and the Michigan State Spartans are expected to sign a new 10-year, $95 million contract, with a yearly value of $9.5 million, according to multiple publications on Wednesday. Tucker’s current contract pays him $5.5 million per year, but a source informed The Detroit News that MSU began working on a new contract with Tucker after other collegiate teams expressed interest in signing him.

MSU might announce the contract extension as early as Thursday, according to reports.

Tucker will become the highest-paid Black coach in all of American sports, whether collegiate or professional, if the deal goes through. That honor currently belongs to David Shaw, the head coach of the Stanford Cardinal football team, who earns an estimated $8.9 million each year.

These contracts have monetary values that much exceed those of professional sports leagues. Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers is the highest-paid Black NFL coach, although his annual salary is only $8 million, which is the same as the highest-paid Black NBA coach, Doc Rivers of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Tucker would be able to add to his list of accomplishments by becoming the highest-paid Black coach, as well as the highest-paid coach in the Big Ten Conference.

Tucker would also become the second-highest-paid coach in NCAA football, trailing only Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban. Saban, a former Mississippi State coach, is said to earn $9.7 million per year.

“[Tucker has] delivered, and as a result of his victories, we have witnessed historic increases in student applications,” MSU board member Rema Vassar told The Detroit News. “He has re-energized us, our contributors, and our alumni. He reunited us once we returned from COVID.” A pair of notable MSU alumni are apparently funding a chunk of Tucker’s new contract.

Mat Ishbia, a former player of the Michigan State basketball team, has already donated $32 million to the athletic department of the institution. Forbes estimates Ishbia’s net worth to be $6.7 billion as the president of a major mortgage lending firm.

