Meghan Markle Is Working On A Netflix Animated Adventure Series

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and British Prince Harry’s bride, is set to produce an animated adventure series for Netflix about a 12-year-old girl who is inspired by historical female figures, according to her production firm.

After leaving their royal duties in the United Kingdom, the pair secured an agreement to produce content for the famous streaming site.

The animated series will be called “Pearl,” and it will be the first to be announced by Archewell Productions, the firm the couple founded together and named after their son Archie.

In a statement, Meghan stated, “Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she struggles to conquer life’s daily hardships.”

“I’m ecstatic that Archewell Productions, in collaboration with Netflix’s powerhouse platform and these outstanding producers, will bring you this new animated series that honors extraordinary women throughout history.”

Last year, the pair announced that their company would produce a documentary series about the Invictus Games, which Prince Harry has long supported.

Meghan will serve as an executive producer on “Pearl,” alongside Carolyn Soper, director of the animated film “Sherlock Gnomes,” Liz Garbus, a US film director whose credits include “Lost Girls,” and David Furnish, a Canadian filmmaker and Elton John’s husband.

Meghan published an illustrated children’s book called “The Bench” earlier this year, which began as a Father’s Day poem for Prince Harry.

