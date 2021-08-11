Megan Rapinoe’s post-Olympic woes continue, with Subway franchises requesting her removal.

Megan Rapinoe’s career will not be defined by the last two weeks of Olympic soccer, but they haven’t been nice. For the second consecutive Olympics, the national team failed to qualify for the gold medal round, and then there was former President Donald Trump casting nasty digs at her.

Now, a group of Subway franchise owners is demanding that the soccer player’s testimonial be removed from commercials, alleging that it has resulted in a drop in sales and raised worries about the store’s reputation.

Rapinoe was chosen as one of the faces of the fast-food chain ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, with the commercial airing mostly during the Games, which ended on Sunday. She has been an outspoken member of the women’s national team, advocating for equal pay for men and women, as well as equal rights for the LGBTQ community, and has become the face of players kneeling during the national anthem outside of American football.

She was a vocal opponent of Trump, who has repeatedly criticized her for her “purple hair.”

According to the New York Post, individual franchisees own nearly 22,000 Subway locations, with 4.5 percent of income going back to the parent company for advertising and other administrative expenditures. Some of the franchisees have come out, claiming that they have gotten negative feedback and word of mouth about their businesses.

“Boycott Subway until the anti-American employee is fired… Megan Rapinoe, the jerk who kneels during our National Anthem!” read a notice in a Wisconsin store.

The store’s owner stated that they are weary of “apologizing” for the ad.

One franchisee stated, “The ad should be pulled and done with.” “Apologizing is exhausting.”

Last month, the North American Association of Subway Franchisees (NAASF) convened to debate the ad, as well as other topics. Illya Berecz, the group’s executive director, told members that they had already expressed their concerns to the corporation.

Berecz reminded them, “Your NAASF Board has already conveyed with [Subway] leadership the concerns stated by NAASF membership.”

The majority of complaints and concerns came from red-state and red-county areas across the country.

Franchise ownership is primarily made up of mom-and-pop shops around the country, such as this one in Arizona that declared it was “out of bounds” to use company funds for “political” comments.

“We’re going to spend our money. This is a condensed version of the information.