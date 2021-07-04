Meet the ‘Godfather of Mersey Boxing,’ Britain’s best-kept sporting secret.

Brendan Ingle has a street in Sheffield named after him.

Brian Hughes Close was unveiled in Manchester in 2018.

The Queen also awarded both boxing coaches MBEs.

They had worked hard for them. Ingle had trained a legion of promising young fighters in Sheffield until his death at the age of 77, while Hughes, the Pied Piper of Collyhurst, did the same in Manchester until handing the reins over to his prodigies Pat Barrett and Thomas McDonagh in 2012.

George Vaughan is 83 years old and lives in Liverpool. The Godfather of Mersey Boxing will be in Jazza Dickens’ corner for his world title battle against Kid Galahad next month, just as he has been for a slew of Liverpool fighters over the past half-century.

Despite this, he remains British sport’s best-kept secret.

George Vaughan is a well-known figure in the city’s boxing community. Danny wrote a birthday message on Facebook for his father on his 83rd birthday. The responses read like a Who’s Who of Mersey boxing, spanning more than 50 years. The most often used word was ‘legend.’

Vaughan is largely unknown outside of the sport of boxing. It’s the way he prefers it.

This is his first time doing an interview.

“I don’t do interviews very often. “It should all be on the boxers,” George stated. “Besides, most journalists ask you questions with two possible responses, so you can take it either way. But Syd Dye (a well-known Echo boxing journalist in the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s) was kind to me, and you are, too.”

As a result, I had the opportunity to speak with a genuinely exceptional and well-respected coach.

In reality, Syd and I were only reflecting the Vaughan family’s long-standing influence on Merseyside boxing, which George claims dates back to the 17th century.

That was when bare-knuckle boxing was popular.

The Vaughans were at the forefront when the Marquess of Queensberry wrote up the rules of boxing in 1867, rules that are still in use today.

An earlier George Vaughan was hailed as “the 9st 4lbs champion of Liverpool” in the Sporting Life of January 11, 1888. His brother William, known as Punch, was the North of England lightweight champion and fought three times in the United States. The summary comes to a close.