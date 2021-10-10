Medvedev, the US Open Champion, advances to the third round in Indian Wells.

Daniil Medvedev, the US Open winner, made a seamless return to ATP play on Saturday, defeating American Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 6-2 in the third round at Indian Wells.

The top men’s seed in the combined WTA and ATP Masters hard court competition, the second-ranked Russian, played his first ATP match since winning his first Grand Slam championship at Flushing Meadows, when he denied Novak Djokovic a rare calendar Grand Slam whitewash.

Since then, Medvedev has played a key role in Team Europe’s victory over Team World at the Laver Cup, as well as a comfortable victory over 57th-ranked McDonald.

Medvedev didn’t face a break point against the American, and he converted three of his seven break chances to finish the match in 72 minutes.

“I’m actually pretty happy, since I normally don’t perform well in Indian Wells, and I haven’t been playing that well in sessions leading up to (the tournament),” said Medvedev, who has gone 3-3 in his previous visits to the California desert.

“I’m really pleased with how I performed,” he added. “It doesn’t matter how I played before the event, that’s the most crucial.”

“Mackenzie is a really tough opponent who can put a lot of strain on anyone,” Medvedev remarked. “I’m relieved to be done so quickly.” Karolina Pliskova, the top seed in the women’s draw, also advanced to the third round, but Garbine Muguruza, the fifth seed, was knocked out by Ajla Tomljanovic.

Pliskova, ranked third in the world, beat 23-year-old Polish qualifier Magdalena Frech 7-5, 6-2 in 80 minutes.

Pliskova hit six aces, bringing her season total to 387, and she converted five of six break chances against Frech.

Frech, the 106th-ranked player in the world, took the first break of the match, leading 4-3 in the first set.

Pliskova fought back quickly, and with a 6-5 lead, the Czech earned a set point with a backhand winner before Frech blasted into the net.

Pliskova took a 5-1 lead in the second set and broke Frech for the fifth time in the match after missing her serve while serving for the victory.

Meanwhile, Muguruza of Spain was defeated 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 by Tomljanovic of Australia, who had reached her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final at Wimbledon earlier this year.

Muguruza appeared to have turned things around when she won the second set and leveled the match, boosted by a spike in Australian errors.

Tomljanovic, on the other hand, rallied and broke Muguruza in the first game of the third set.

Muguruza fought back to tie the set at 3-3, only to be dropped.