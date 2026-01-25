Mead Shines as Arsenal Triumph Over Chelsea in Women’s Super League

Beth Mead was the driving force behind Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over Chelsea in the Barclays Women’s Super League on Saturday, a result that provided the Gunners with a much-needed boost. The win, achieved at Stamford Bridge, was crucial for Arsenal, who have been grappling with inconsistent performances this season.

Clinical Display Seals Important Win

Mead opened the scoring early in the second half with a clinical strike before assisting Mariona Caldentey for the second goal. The two quickfire goals sealed a dominant performance in the second 45 minutes, allowing Arsenal to secure all three points. The win was especially significant after a series of frustrating matches where the Gunners had struggled to convert chances.

Reflecting on her performance, Mead expressed her pride in the team’s effort. “Obviously super proud of the team,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of frustrating games recently, we couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net, and it felt like that in the first half. But we came out in the second half, had a dominant display, and put two goals in the back of the net.” She also praised her composure in front of goal, noting, “Thank God I finished well this time. It was really nice to get those goals in the back of the net.”

Mead, who was a key figure in breaking down Chelsea’s defense, also credited her teammates for creating the space. “Steph did a really good job putting pressure on, found Alessia, and then Alessia compacted their defense to give me a bit of space on the side,” she explained.

Fans Play Vital Role in Victory

The victory was made even sweeter by the backing from Arsenal’s supporters, who were in full voice throughout the match. Mead took time to acknowledge the fans, saying, “The fans were incredible. It was so nice to score those goals in front of them and celebrate that moment. We heard them all game. It was an incredible atmosphere and massive credit to them.” The loud cheers from the away end spurred the team on, and the players took time to celebrate with the traveling supporters.

With this crucial win, Arsenal move forward with renewed confidence, having shown resilience and composure when it mattered most. The Gunners will hope to continue their strong run as the season progresses, with their eyes firmly set on the top of the table.