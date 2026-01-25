McTominay Dismisses Allegations from Napoli Teammates Amid Champions League Push

Scott McTominay has firmly rejected allegations from his Napoli teammates after they criticized his stance on the Champions League. The Scotland international has doubled down on his belief that his team’s primary focus should remain on the competition’s prestige, despite ongoing challenges.

Napoli’s Struggles and McTominay’s Response

McTominay, who has made a significant impact at Napoli, found himself at the center of controversy as his teammates reportedly expressed discontent with his recent comments. In a public response, the midfielder defended his position, stressing that the Champions League remains crucial for his ambitions and for Napoli’s legacy.

At present, Antonio Conte’s side is struggling, sitting outside the coveted Champions League play-off spots. Furthermore, their defense of their Serie A title has faltered, and Napoli’s position in the league table has become increasingly precarious as the season progresses. Despite this, McTominay remains steadfast in his belief that the team’s aspirations for continental success should not be overshadowed by their domestic difficulties.

As the season unfolds, Napoli faces the uphill task of balancing their ambitions across multiple competitions. McTominay’s firm stance on their Champions League aspirations reflects his commitment to achieving success on the European stage, even amid the club’s ongoing Serie A struggles.