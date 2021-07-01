McManus has a fantastic seven for the Grimes Hurdle.

JP McManus, the race’s owner, is going all out to win the Kevin McManus Bookmaker Grimes Hurdle, which he sponsors, by fielding seven of the nine runners in the Grade Three heat on Thursday at Tipperary.

In the two-mile race, A Wave Of The Sea, Band Of Outlaws, Darasso, Hearts Are Trumps, Magic Tricks, Modus, and Winter Escape provide him a strong hand.

Frank Berry, his racing manager, indicated that it was an obvious race for the squad to support.

He stated, “They do a terrific job with the watering at Tipperary, and the boss sponsors the event, so it’s lovely to be able to support it.”

Berry went over the candidates one by one, beginning with the first three, all of whom are trained by Joseph O’Brien.

“A Wave Of The Sea took a rest, and Joseph claims to be in good shape, so we’ll see how he runs,” he remarked.

“The Band Of Outlaws has been on hiatus for a long time, and they’ve had a lot of troubles in the meanwhile. He ran well on his return to the Flat, so perhaps he’ll run well once more.

“Darasso has regained his form. He was having a horrible run, but he won brilliantly at Killarney and ran well in a chase at Listowel, so hopefully he’ll be very competitive.”

Following his transfer from Paul Nicholls’ Ditcheat stable, Modus has his first run for Edna Bolger.

“He had his issues throughout the years, and it’s a nice starting point for Edna, and hopefully he’ll be able to go around safely,” Berry said.

Aidan Howard’s Winter Escape is making his first appearance since winning over fences at Listowel in September.

He remarked, “He’s back in good form, he should improve for the race, and we hope he runs a terrific race.”

Hearts Are Trumps and Denise Foster’s Magic Tricks, both trained by Desmond McDonogh, finished first and second in a prestigious 20-runner handicap hurdle at Fairyhouse in April.

"Hearts Are Trumps is a really reliable little horse that never disappoints. The coach is overjoyed.