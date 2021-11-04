McLaren CEO hails Hamilton as a racer capable of posing a threat to Verstappen, claiming the two are on the same ‘level.’

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have a third driver to worry about in F1 2021: McLaren racer Lando Norris, who, according to McLaren chief Zak Brown, is on the same level as the duo.

Norris has been one of the most promising stars in this year’s Formula One championship, claiming four podium finishes and climbing to fifth place in the F1 2021 standings with 149 points, just one point behind Red Bull’s Sergio Perez in fourth.

Norris won his first pole position at the Russian Grand Prix. While he was unable to turn it into a victory, he did end the race with the fastest lap, which was his first of the season and his third best lap overall.

“Lando first caught my attention in 2014. I believe he is now one of the top drivers in the world. He’s right up there with Verstappen and Hamilton. In terms of speed, perhaps not in terms of experience, but definitely in terms of speed, “Brown stated this in an interview with the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.

Norris joined McLaren as a junior driver in 2017 and debuted in Formula One two years later. He has five podium finishes to his credit, four of which have occurred in the current season. Norris finished in the top ten in the first ten races of the season before retiring in Hungary.

Norris stated earlier this year that he believes he is on level with Verstappen and Hamilton and that all he needs is a car capable of competing with the Red Bull and Mercedes.

“When asked if his recent form has demonstrated he’s good enough to win a title, he answered, “I want to say yes, but that doesn’t mean I’m better than every driver on the grid or anything like that, I’m not claiming that.” “I simply feel that with how I’ve done this season, I’m driving at a level where I can win races and maybe one day a world championship,” Norris said in an interview with PlanetF1.

Verstappen leads the drivers’ championship table with 12 points with five races remaining in F1 2021.

“Maybe I’m not quite at the top of my game, but I believe I’m doing a lot of things correctly, and with a few minor tweaks, I can be a little more sure in my response. I’ve reached a point when. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.