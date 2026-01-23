McInnes on O’Neill: Celtic’s Fortunate Choice as Hearts Boss Looks Ahead

Derek McInnes has acknowledged the good fortune of Celtic in calling on Martin O’Neill to step in as interim manager at the age of 73. O’Neill, who led Celtic to a historic Treble 25 years ago, has filled the managerial gap twice this season, a move that has impressed McInnes. However, the Hearts manager has made it clear that he has no intention of following in O’Neill’s footsteps when it comes to managing at an advanced age.

As McInnes prepares to face O’Neill for the first time as opposing managers, he praised the veteran for returning to Celtic at a time when the club needed stability. Despite the admiration, McInnes, who is 54, stated firmly, “No, I don’t want to be doing that!” when asked if he saw himself managing into his seventies. He admitted that while football has treated him well, the commitment required at O’Neill’s age is something he would prefer to avoid.

Sunday Showdown: McInnes Faces O’Neill’s Celtic

McInnes, who will go head-to-head with Celtic in a live TV fixture on Sunday, has seen the changing landscape of Celtic under O’Neill’s second tenure. Reflecting on the teams he faced as a player against O’Neill’s Celtic sides, McInnes highlighted the significant difference between then and now. He recalled Celtic’s physicality under O’Neill’s management, with the team typically playing a robust 5-3-2 formation.

McInnes has also noted the evolution of Celtic’s squad, which is now filled with attacking depth, something O’Neill did not have during his first spell at the club. “Martin, the first time around at Celtic, had nothing like this Celtic team,” McInnes remarked. “They were big and physical, but they’re a different proposition now.”

Despite these changes, McInnes still anticipates a tough contest, particularly with Celtic aiming to add a few more players to their ranks. He noted that while O’Neill’s system may evolve, it is unlikely to stray far from the 4-3-3 formation the club has utilized recently. “You’d expect Martin would be similar to what Celtic have been,” McInnes said.

For Hearts, McInnes is grappling with his own selection dilemmas ahead of the match. With key players Lawrence Shankland and Cammy Devlin sidelined through injury and Beni Baningime suspended, the manager is considering potential reinforcements. New signing Rogers Mato may be available to join the squad, while McInnes is weighing the decision to send Adam Forrester on loan or keep him for another week. He also acknowledged the need for sufficient defensive cover for the weekend’s clash.

With these lineup issues, McInnes remains focused on his squad’s preparations and is looking forward to what promises to be a highly competitive encounter at Tynecastle, with the chance to extend Hearts’ lead at the top of the table.