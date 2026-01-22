McIlroy Urges Rahm and Hatton to Resolve Fines for Ryder Cup Eligibility

Rory McIlroy has made a bold call for his Ryder Cup teammates Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton to settle their ongoing fines with the DP World Tour, stressing that doing so would demonstrate their dedication to representing Team Europe at the 2027 Ryder Cup. The two players, currently embroiled in a legal battle over substantial fines related to their participation in the controversial LIV Golf series, must address these financial penalties to maintain eligibility for the prestigious competition, according to McIlroy.

Rahm and Hatton, both prominent figures in the golf world, were fined by the DP World Tour for playing in LIV Golf events while holding tour memberships. The DP World Tour has levied fines exceeding $1 million for each player, citing violations of its conflicting-events policy. As their appeals continue, the pair’s ability to compete in future Ryder Cups hangs in the balance, particularly as the 2027 competition approaches.

Eligibility at Risk Ahead of 2027 Ryder Cup

McIlroy, currently competing in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, addressed the situation head-on, insisting that settling their fines would reaffirm Rahm and Hatton’s commitment to the DP World Tour and to the team. “If they really want to be part of Team Europe, they need to settle their debts,” McIlroy said. “The DP World Tour has rules in place, and players who choose to play in LIV Golf knew the consequences.” McIlroy, a staunch supporter of the traditional tours, emphasized that the integrity of European golf and the spirit of the Ryder Cup should be upheld by all members.

Despite the ongoing legal proceedings, Rahm and Hatton were able to play in the 2025 Ryder Cup, thanks to the continued suspension of their fines during appeals. McIlroy has consistently expressed his view that the Ryder Cup should remain about honor, not financial compensation, contrasting this year’s historic move by the PGA of America to provide each U.S. player with a $500,000 stipend.

For Rahm, the matter is clear: he will not pay the fines, nor will he accept help from LIV Golf, which had previously covered such penalties for its players. “I won’t be paying,” Rahm has said, holding firm in his position. Hatton, on the other hand, has largely stayed out of the public debate. At the Dubai Desert Classic, he expressed his pride in being a member of the DP World Tour but declined to offer specifics on his own stance regarding the fines, noting that the matter was still under legal review.

The controversy has only deepened the division within the golf world, with McIlroy warning that the current legal battles and fragmentation between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and LIV Golf could lead to further discord. As the Ryder Cup nears, the fate of Team Europe’s lineup—and possibly the very future of the competition itself—remains uncertain.

With the next Ryder Cup scheduled for 2027 at Adare Manor in Ireland, the legal saga between Rahm, Hatton, and the DP World Tour is becoming a critical issue for the European team. The countdown to the event continues, with McIlroy and other senior figures closely monitoring the situation and hoping for a resolution that will preserve the integrity and unity of European golf.