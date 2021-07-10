McGregor’s latest jab at Poirier at UFC 264 could indicate the beef has become too personal.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have already begun their feud ahead of Saturday’s UFC 264 rubber battle.

Because of the current UFC rivalry between McGregor and Poirier, UFC 264 has become one of the most talked-about events of the year. But, based on their previous comments, there may be more to it than just winning their third bout against each other.

During their fight at the UFC 264 ceremonial weigh-ins, McGregor said Poirier rejected his “humanity,” implying that he was referring to the controversy surrounding his alleged bungled donation to his opponent’s charity.

“Joe, this man is going to understand in 16 hours that if you disregard a person’s generosity and see it as a weakness, you will pay,” McGregor added. “I’m going to make this man pay with his life tomorrow night, and I mean it. Tomorrow night, you’ll be dead in the Octagon.”

Poirier said McGregor and his crew “stopped responding” during conversations about the $500,000 McGregor agreed to donate to Poirier’s Good Fight Foundation ahead of their rematch in January. Poirier said McGregor broke his pledge, prompting the latter to contribute half a million dollars to the Boys & Girls Club of Louisiana.

In a recent interview with BT Sport, McGregor cleared the air on the donation controversy.

The former two-division champion added, “I went with a recognized organization in the neighborhood.” “I had stated that I would donate. As I previously stated, it began as a charity event. It was going to be a charity event, with all of the proceeds going to charity. So when the fight was finally confirmed, and we were under the UFC banner, I continued going. ‘I’ll still assist you,’ I said. I’ll still hand it over to you. And then you realize, well, it is what it is.”

He went on to say, “I’m happy where it’s gone.” “It was given to the Academia Boys and Girls Club. And not simply to some random MMA gym for the sake of business, which was essentially the goal.”

McGregor and Poirier’s dispute appeared to be intensifying as the Irishman pulled the latter’s wife, Angelina Jolie, into it.

McGregor shared a screenshot of a purported Instagram message request from Jolie earlier this week. McGregor remarked during their UFC 264 press conference on Thursday night.