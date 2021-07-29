McDonald’s Employee-turned-Olympian Makes Unusual Admission Ahead Of Debut In Tokyo 2020

A former McDonald’s employee has risen through the ranks to compete in the Olympics.

Quanesha Burks is in Tokyo for the first time to compete in the long jump for the United States.

Burks informed her social media followers ahead of her Olympic debut that she traveled all the way from Alabama to Tokyo for one reason: to win.

“Audi rings are desired by some boys. Some women desire wedding bands. But these are the rings I’ve wanted my whole life,” Burks captioned a photo of herself seated in the centre of the Olympic rings in Tokyo on Instagram.

While it is common for Olympians to be motivated by the desire to win gold, Burks’ journey to the Olympics set her apart.

Burks was a McDonald’s employee and a scholar-athlete at the University of Alabama at the same time, something some people may not be aware of.

Burks told Sports Illustrated, “When I worked at McDonald’s, I thought it was the coolest job ever.” “Every two weeks, I was making $100. It’s awful, yet I went to work every day happy, knowing that it was all part of my plan to attend college.”

She continued, “I recall reading up the prerequisites to receive a full scholarship and writing those aspirations down.” “All of a sudden, everything changed when I leapt 20 feet.”

Burks’ narrative wasn’t really a fairytale, contrary to popular belief. Working at McDonald’s from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. began to take a toll on her scholarship, as she struggled to keep up with practice schedules and his coaches were unable to reach her.

“Coach [Miguel] Pate had to sit me down with my high school coach, Kenny Lopez, and guidance counselor so I could grasp how my life was going to change and I wouldn’t have to work at McDonald’s anymore,” the 26-year-old said.

“It seemed like the odds were stacked against me. ‘I don’t know if you’ll be physically able to go to the trials,’ my coach said at one time. The doctors weren’t sure if I’d make it back in time. I saw various specialists, and they didn’t hold out much hope for me. I was going through a lot, but I kept thinking back to when I used to work at McDonald’s. I knew I could achieve my objectives since I had set them for myself.”

Despite her difficult circumstances, Burks stayed at McDonald’s until she graduated from high school.

She continued to work while doing so. Brief News from Washington Newsday.