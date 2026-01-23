McCoist Reacts to Nancy’s Celtic Praise Following Cup Final Defeat

Ally McCoist has expressed his disbelief at Wilfried Nancy’s comments after Celtic’s 3-1 loss to St Mirren in the Premier Sports Cup Final, questioning the French coach’s assessment of his side’s performance. Despite a heavy defeat, Nancy was quick to praise his team’s “structure,” a remark that left McCoist and fellow pundit Jeff Stelling astonished.

St Mirren dominated the match with a clinical second-half display, as Jonah Ayunga’s brace helped secure a memorable win for the underdogs. Celtic’s defense was exposed, leaving many to question the tactical decisions that contributed to their downfall. However, Nancy remained upbeat about his side’s organization, which McCoist found perplexing given the poor result.

‘Structure’ Criticized by McCoist

Speaking on talkSPORT, McCoist, a former Rangers legend, pointed out that praising the “structure” of Celtic’s performance after such a defeat seemed odd. “I mean, do we make too many excuses for things that can be caught up in language barriers and things like that? I don’t know, but you can’t have liked the structure. I mean, that’s… You have to say I disagree with that totally,” McCoist remarked. “You might like one or two things, but for the structure, I’m not so sure I’d be saying I like it.”

The conversation then shifted as a furious Celtic supporter, identified only as Joe, voiced his frustrations with Nancy’s leadership. He called for a complete overhaul, suggesting that the team’s poor form could be rectified by bringing back Martin O’Neill, who had enjoyed success with the club in the past. Joe argued that O’Neill’s return, alongside former assistants Shaun Maloney and Mark Fotheringham, would restore stability to the troubled squad.

In response, McCoist and Stelling discussed the decision to hire Nancy, questioning why Celtic didn’t opt for the experienced O’Neill instead. “I could not understand why you’d give… Not so much why you’d give the new coach those games, my argument would be, why did you not give Martin those games?” McCoist added, referencing the team’s solid form under O’Neill prior to his departure. “They’ve been on a good run. I think they won, was it seven of eight under Martin?”

McCoist further emphasized O’Neill’s managerial capabilities, stating that the veteran coach offered much more than just a “safe pair of hands.” He added that bringing in an inexperienced coach like Nancy was a risky decision, especially considering the high-profile nature of the games he was tasked with managing. “And your three games, by the way, are games against the top of the league, top European team, or a very, very good European team, and a cup final. I find it bizarre,” McCoist concluded.