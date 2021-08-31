Mbappe’s snub might lead to a late transfer swoop for the ‘next Cristiano Ronaldo,’ according to Liverpool rumors.

Liverpool is expected to miss out on Mbappe despite being extensively linked with a move for the Paris Saint-Germain attacker in the final days of the transfer season.

According to Liverpool.com, the Reds may still be interested in raiding a couple of targets, including Sporting’s Pedro Goncalves.

Liverpool is thought to have been keeping an eye on Goncalves this summer. Now that Mbappe is still on the fence about moving to Anfield, the Portuguese has emerged as a “realistic alternative” to fill the vacuum, according to the source.

Despite Liverpool’s ability to sign a player like Goncalves, moving him to the Merseyside club will be difficult, as the attacker is due to renew his contract with Sporting in “September,” according to Portuguese publication A Bola.

The stance of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on new recruits could also be a stumbling barrier for Goncalves’ transfer.

Klopp has stated that he does not believe that further skill is required “unless something happens.”

“Changes must be made from time to time, but there must be room to do so. We don’t want any more players in the game. It’s pointless to recruit additional players unless something happens,” Klopp explained. “Everyone expects several player additions, but let’s take a look at the squad first. Are you in the market for a new fullback? A new goalkeeper, perhaps? We already have some good players.”

“We have experienced players in midfield, as well as exciting young youngsters like Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones,” he continued. “[Sadio] Mané, [Roberto] Firmino, [Mohamed] Salah, [Diogo] Jota, [Xherdan] Shaqiri, [Takumi] Minamino, and [Divock] Origi are the attackers. You will have to pay a lot of money if you want to buy such athletes. We are not required to do so because the players have already arrived.”

Goncalves is seen as a future superstar in Portugal. His amazing goal-scoring instincts have drawn comparisons to both Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes, his Sporting predecessors.

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino said that the club’s president is “extremely clear” about keeping Mbappe.

Pochettino stated, "Mbappé is our player." "Rumors abound in the football world. Our president and Leonardo have made their positions extremely clear. [Mbappe] He's here with us, which I'm very grateful about.