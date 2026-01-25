Mbappé’s Double Propels Real Madrid to LaLiga Summit

Real Madrid moved to the top of LaLiga after Kylian Mbappé’s brace, including a dramatic stoppage-time penalty, secured a 2-0 victory at Villarreal on January 24, 2026. The result intensifies the battle for the title as Los Blancos leapfrogged Barcelona into first place.

Mbappé Delivers in Crucial Moment

It was a night of high-stakes football at the Estadio de la Cerámica, where Villarreal fought hard but ultimately fell short in a match that could prove pivotal in the LaLiga title race. The win pushed Real Madrid to 51 points from 21 games, two points ahead of Barcelona, who will have a chance to respond when they face Real Oviedo. For Villarreal, despite a resolute performance, the loss left them third, still very much in the hunt for a top-four finish.

The match was set against a backdrop of mounting pressure, with both sides missing key players. Real Madrid were without defensive stalwarts like Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, and Ferland Mendy, and Aurelien Tchouameni was suspended. Villarreal faced similar setbacks, missing several key figures, including Willy Kambwala and Pau Cabanes. Nonetheless, both teams fielded attacking lineups, with Mbappé leading the charge for Madrid alongside Vinicius Junior, and Villarreal’s Gerard Moreno and Georges Mikautadze poised to create trouble up front.

The opening 45 minutes were a tactical deadlock. Both teams struggled to carve out clear chances, with Mbappé firing one shot over the bar and Vinicius Junior’s blistering pace causing Villarreal’s defense constant problems. For Villarreal, Pape Gueye had their best opportunity, but his effort sailed wide. When the halftime whistle blew, the game was still goalless, a reflection of the disciplined defensive efforts on both sides.

However, the second half saw the breakthrough come just moments after the restart. Vinicius Junior’s quick run down the left flank and his low cross found Mbappé, who lashed the ball into the net from close range, giving Madrid the 1-0 lead. Villarreal’s protests over a potential ball out of play during the build-up were waved off by the officials, and the goal stood. Mbappé’s strike, his 20th of the season, put Madrid in the driver’s seat, and the momentum shifted in their favor.

Villarreal pushed forward in search of an equalizer, with their best chance coming in the 62nd minute. Gerard Moreno had a clear opportunity to level the score, but his shot from a Dani Parejo free-kick went over the bar, leaving the Yellow Submarine to rue the missed opportunity.

As the match wore on, it seemed as though Madrid would hold on for the win, but there was one final twist. In the dying moments of stoppage time, Mbappé was brought down inside the penalty area by Villarreal’s Alfonso Pedraza. The referee immediately pointed to the spot, and the visiting fans held their breath. Mbappé stepped up and, with ice-cold composure, slotted home a cheeky Panenka to seal the win. His second goal of the night, his 21st of the season, wrapped up a crucial victory for Madrid.

After the match, Mbappé explained that his Panenka penalty was dedicated to his teammate Brahim Diaz, who had missed a similar penalty in the Africa Cup of Nations final just days earlier. “The Panenka-style penalty was for team-mate Brahim Diaz, who missed with a similar attempt in the Africa Cup of Nations final last week,” Mbappé said, highlighting the strong team spirit at Madrid.

For Real Madrid, the win capped a remarkable turnaround under new coach Álvaro Arbeloa. After suffering a shock Copa del Rey exit to second-division Albacete, Madrid have now secured three straight wins across all competitions. The victory at Villarreal was a statement performance, signaling their intent to mount a serious challenge for the LaLiga title. The pressure is now on Barcelona, who will need to respond quickly to retain control of the race for the top spot.

For Villarreal, the defeat was a bitter one, but their impressive home record and solid defensive organization suggest they will remain a force to be reckoned with. The LaLiga season is far from over, and the title race looks set to be one of the most exciting in recent memory, with Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Villarreal all in the mix for top honors.