Mbappe steals the show as Messi makes his PSG debut.

On Sunday, Lionel Messi made his Paris Saint-Germain debut as a substitute, but Kylian Mbappe stole the show by scoring both goals in a 2-0 victory over Reims in Ligue 1.

At the Stade Auguste-Delaune, where the sell-out 21,000 crowd had earlier screamed Messi’s name as he emerged to warm up, Messi, wearing the number 30 jersey, came off the bench in the 66th minute to replace Neymar.

The Argentine has not played since coming in Paris from Barcelona almost three weeks ago, his previous game being the Copa America final on July 11, when he guided his side to victory over Brazil.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner will have to wait for his first goal and first start with his new team, which might come on September 11 when PSG hosts Clermont.

After that, they’ll go to Club Brugge in Belgium to open their Champions League campaign.

The week leading up to this game had been dominated by speculation about Mbappe’s future, with Real Madrid reportedly rejecting two bids for the France World Cup winner.

The most recent of these proposals was said to be worth 180 million euros ($212 million), an extravagant sum for a player whose contract expires at the end of the season and who will be free to negotiate a new contract with a new club in January without PSG receiving a transfer fee.

That sum is also the same as what PSG paid Monaco in 2017 to recruit Mbappe, who was clearly eager to end his time with the club on a positive note if this was to be his final appearance.

With the transfer deadline approaching on Tuesday, the 22-year-old did not look to be distracted by speculation of a move as he headed in a superb Angel Di Maria cross to put the away side ahead in the 15th minute.

Just after the hour mark, Mbappe netted his second of the night and third of the season, finishing off an appealing low cross to the back post by Achraf Hakimi.

Reims was formerly France’s preeminent club, reaching the European Cup final twice in 1956 and 1959, but it has been a long time since the city, which is 150 kilometers north-east of Paris in the Champagne region, has had such attention in football.

