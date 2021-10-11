Mbappe completes France’s comeback to win the Nations League against Spain.

On Sunday, Kylian Mbappe scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Spain in Milan, capping a remarkable comeback from a goal down.

Mbappe scored with 10 minutes left to give France the title after Karim Benzema had equalized just two minutes after Mikel Oyarzabal had put Spain ahead in the 64th minute.

The victory will take some of the sting out of France’s early elimination from Euro 2020 at the hands of Switzerland, and it will demonstrate how strong France is going forward.

“I genuinely wanted to win a trophy with France, and now it’s done,” Benzema stated after returning to M6 ahead of the Euro.

“We demonstrated character strength because this team is really tough and never gives up, like we demonstrated today.”

“Not panicking, being patient, and waiting for the ideal time are all signs of a great team.”

Les Bleus won a match at the San Siro that sprang to life after Oyarzabal scored the opening goal.

France had further chances to score through Mbappe before a frenzied finish in which Spain launched an attack on the French goal, in addition to the two goals from their superstar attackers.

Hugo Lloris can thank Didier Deschamps for keeping the game from going to extra time as the France captain made a fine stoppage time save to prevent Yeremi Pino a late equalizer.

Italy had previously finished third after defeating Belgium 2-1 in Turin, thanks to goals from Nicolo Barella and Domenico Berardi.

With five minutes left on the clock, France should have been ahead when Benzema was pushed through superbly by Paul Pogba.

The Real Madrid attacker attempted to move around Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon but went too wide and ended up firing an aimless low ball across goal, which Cesar Azpilicueta easily cut out.

Aymeric Laporte cut out a low cross two minutes later after a quick passing move led to him playing against his birth country for the first time since earning Spanish nationality.

In the first half, there was little in the way of goalmouth action as Spain fought off France’s threat by maintaining a stranglehold on possession (64 percent in the first half).

In the 63rd minute, a beautiful French passing effort initiated by Benjamin Pavard finished with Theo Hernandez slamming a first-time finish against the in a prior stalemate. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.