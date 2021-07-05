Mayor Jane Castor would prefer the Lightning lose Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday.

If the Tampa Bay Lightning win just one more game in this year’s Stanley Cup Finals, they can keep the title of “Titletown.” Mayor Jane Castor just hopes that victory does not come in Game 4 in Montreal on Monday night.

She’d rather win Game 5 in Florida. In the best-of-seven series, the Lightning are up three games to none.

Castor remarked at a press conference on Sunday that she hoped the Lightning would give the Montreal Canadiens “just the tiniest break” on Monday so that hometown supporters could see a Cup-clinching victory.

“This is what we’d prefer. What we’d prefer is for the Lightning to take it easy and give the Canadiens just a little break, allowing them to win one at home before returning to the Amalie Arena for the Stanley Cup final and victory,” Castor said.

If the Canadiens win Game 4 on Monday, Game 5 will be played at Amalie Arena in Tampa on Wednesday night.

If the Lightning win on Monday, they will not only win the Cup for the second year in a row in Canada, but they would also become the first club to sweep the Cup Finals since the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Washington Capitals in 1998. In the 2016 and 2017 seasons, the Pittsburgh Penguins were the latest team to win back-to-back Stanley Cups.

Castor understands that winning is difficult, but she agrees that her team is performing well right now.

“We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves,” remarked the mayor, “but they are playing some incredible hockey.”

When asked if his club wanted to win the Stanley Cup on home ice, Lightning coach Jon Cooper stated his team wants to win it as soon as possible.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Cooper stated, “That will never slip into our locker room.”

Through three games, the Lightning have outscored the Canadiens by a 14-5 margin, the greatest goal differential in the Stanley Cup Finals since the Red Wings outscored the Philadelphia Flyers by the same 14-5 margin. That year, the Red Wings won Game 4 to complete another 3-0 whitewash.

The NHL’s 2019-20 season has been postponed due to the COVID-19. This is a condensed version of the information.