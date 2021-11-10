Max Verstappen Gives Advice On The Only Way To Beat Lewis Hamilton In Formula One.

The last Formula One driver to defeat Lewis Hamilton still knows the method, and he’s willing to share it with others.

Former Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg, who won the Formula One world drivers’ championship in 2016, is still legally the last person to beat Hamilton in a championship race.

Since then, Hamilton has dominated and never looked back, winning four World Championships with Mercedes in a row.

With Nico Rosberg out of the picture, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has emerged as Hamilton’s most formidable opponent, and it appears that this season will be no different.

Verstappen, who recently won the Mexican Grand Prix, appears to be on track for a surprising 2021 triumph, with a 19-point lead over Hamilton in the Formula One Drivers standings.

If Verstappen truly wants to win his first world championship, Rosberg believes he must learn how to “take advantage” when his championship adversary lacks focus and motivation to win.

“You have to seize the opportunity, Lewis [Hamilton] has periods of weakness when he loses his motivation and his head.

Then it’s all out attack,” Rosberg told F1-insider.com confidentially.

“In other words, you must get the most number of points imaginable, because Lewis can never be written off.

He keeps returning.”

Rosberg admitted that he was able to overcome Hamilton because to his “mental” strength, which he believes would also work for Verstappen.

He did, however, emphasize that it will not be easy for Verstappen since, if at all, it will be his “first time,” and, as bittersweet as it is, it will most likely be against the best driver in the world.

“Max [Verstappen] has that really, really strong [mental game],” the Finn observed. “In such a duel, the mental is crucial. Max is having a difficult time because this is his first time in such a predicament.” He went on to say, “And then against the greatest successful Formula One driver of all time.” “In this regard, he has already earned the highest honor.” With only four races remaining in the 2021 Formula One season, the championship fight between Hamilton and Verstappen is likely to approach a climax.

Hamilton will be looking for his fifth world crown, as expected.

Verstappen, on the other hand, will do everything he can to keep his advantage in the final race.