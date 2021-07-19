Max Verstappen and Red Bull CEO Christian Horner Fuming Over Lewis Hamilton’s “Hollow Victory” in the British Grand Prix

The tragic incident and Lewis Hamilton’s comeback win have left Max Verstappen and Red Bull fuming.

Hamilton eventually stopped his five-race losing record by winning the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday.

However, not everyone, particularly his ultimate opponent Verstappen, is thrilled with the seven-time world champion’s achievement.

Following a horrific crash with Hamilton at Copse Corner on the opening lap, the Red Bull driver was transported to the hospital for additional precautionary testing.

The Mercedes driver’s left front wheel collided with Verstappen’s rear-right, sending him into the tyre barrier.

Hamilton was given a 10-second penalty for provoking a collision, but he still managed to reclaim victory, passing Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in the final three circuits and leading the race.

Verstappen slammed Hamilton on social media shortly after his victory, calling his opponent’s post-race celebration “disrespectful.”

Verstappen tweeted, “Glad I’m OK.” “I’m quite dissatisfied with how I was treated. The penalty isn’t helpful to us, and it doesn’t reflect the risky action Lewis made on the track. It is impolite and unsportsmanlike to watch the festivities while still in the hospital, but we must go on.”

Christian Horner, the Red Bull team principal, on the other hand, took a shot at Hamilton.

According to Horner, such “maneuvers” were unbecoming of a world champion like Hamilton, who also described Hamilton’s triumph as “hollow.”

To be honest with you, it shouldn’t be like that,” Horner told Sky Sports F1 after the race. “Max has a 51G accident, Lewis Hamilton is a world champion, and he shouldn’t be doing that. It’s not good enough.”

He continued, “Thank god the main result for us today is he (Verstappen) was uninjured.” “After a 51G collision, he’ll have to go to the hospital for precautionary examinations, so I hope Lewis is doing well. What Lewis stated doesn’t matter to me. Take a look at your own analysis, make your own comparisons; that’s a hollow win for me.”

Hamilton defended himself by saying that crashes happen in races and that he didn’t aim to provoke one.

“I dummied him [Verstappen], moved to the right for that gap, and I was quite well up alongside him, but I could see he wasn’t going to back out, so we went into the corner, and we collided,” Hamilton said after the race to reporters.

“Of course, it’s never how I want to win a race – or anything else, for that matter. Brief News from Washington Newsday.