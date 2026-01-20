Max Christie’s Record-Setting Night Propels Mavericks to Victory Over Knicks

Dallas Mavericks put on a dominant display at Madison Square Garden on January 19, 2026, defeating the New York Knicks 114-97 despite missing key players. The victory came on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and marked a statement win for the Mavericks, who were without five rotation players, including PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford.

Max Christie delivered a career-best performance, draining eight three-pointers in a game-high 26-point effort, tying the Mavericks’ franchise record for most three-pointers made in a game at MSG. Christie’s sharpshooting was a crucial factor in Dallas’ runaway lead, which ballooned to 75-47 at halftime. The Knicks’ faithful reacted with frustration, booing their team as the home side struggled to keep pace with the Mavericks’ scorching offense.

Flagg’s Impact and Rookie Debuts

Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 draft pick, made a successful debut at the Garden after missing two games with an ankle injury. Flagg contributed 18 points, seven rebounds, and three assists in under 28 minutes. His early scoring burst helped fuel a 13-0 run, pushing the Mavericks’ lead to 51-31. Flagg expressed his excitement post-game, calling the Garden atmosphere “incredible” and emphasizing the team’s collective effort.

Four rookies made their NBA debuts for the Mavericks, including Moussa Cisse, Ryan Nembhard, and Miles Kelly. Cisse’s performance stood out, with 15 points, nine rebounds, and four blocks, showcasing his rim protection and athleticism. The depth of the Mavericks’ young talent, even with a shorthanded roster, became apparent throughout the game.

Meanwhile, Naji Marshall added 19 points and eight rebounds, providing vital support as the Mavericks extended their lead late in the second quarter. Despite the scoreline, the Knicks found little rhythm on offense, especially from beyond the arc, where they missed all nine of their three-point attempts in the first quarter.

For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart made their returns from ankle injuries, but their efforts were not enough to prevent a further slide. Brunson led New York with 22 points and six assists, while Karl-Anthony Towns added a double-double with 22 points and 18 rebounds. However, the Knicks’ struggles continued as they dropped their ninth game in the past 11, leaving the team searching for answers as they prepare to face the Brooklyn Nets next.

The game wasn’t without its physical moments, including a flagrant foul by Towns, who kicked Dwight Powell during a shot attempt, adding to New York’s mounting frustration. However, the Mavericks showed no signs of slowing down, maintaining their dominant lead and cruising to a third consecutive victory.

With momentum on their side, Dallas now shifts its focus to upcoming home matchups against the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers. The Mavericks’ blend of seasoned veterans and promising rookies could make them a force to reckon with as the season progresses.

Looking forward, Christie expressed interest in the upcoming NBA 3-Point Contest at All-Star Weekend, reflecting on his impressive season and the prospect of representing his team on a national stage. Regardless of his All-Star selection, the guard’s remarkable shooting performance on Monday night has solidified his place as one of the league’s rising stars.