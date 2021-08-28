Max Allegri responds to Moise Kean transfer rumors with a 12-word statement.

When asked about transfer reports linking Juventus with a move for Moise Kean, Juventus manager Max Allegri said simply.

The Everton striker joined the club from the Serie A side in the summer of 2019, but has struggled to make an impact in his first two seasons at Goodison Park.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Paris Saint-Germain and has made no secret of his desire to return to the Ligue 1 club at the conclusion of 2020/21, despite their purchase of Lionel Messi.

However, multiple rumours in recent days have hinted that Juventus is contemplating a move to bring Kean back to Turin, despite Allegri’s silence on the subject.

“I’m not going to talk about Moise Kean, he’s an Everton player,” he said during a press conference on Friday [via StadiumAstro ].

Rafa Benitez had spoken about the Everton striker’s future earlier in the day.

“The reality is that he’s our player, he did well last year, and he’s with us,” he explained.

“After that, we must deal with the problem rather than the transfer window. We can keep talking about it [the hypothesis], but we won’t get anywhere.

“So we’ll have to wait a few days and see where we are,” says the author. “Perhaps after the next press conference, things will be simpler since we’ll have some facts rather than just speculation.”

On the other hand, Weston McKennie, a midfielder for Juventus, has been linked with a move to Chelsea.

Despite the club’s need to raise finances in the transfer window, the manager made it plain that the former Schalke star would be staying put this summer.

“Weston McKennie needs to stay here at Juventus; he’s not for sale,” he continued. He’s a part of the team, and he can help.”