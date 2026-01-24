Max Aarons Faces Uphill Battle at Rangers After Tough Start

Max Aarons is still navigating the bumpy road to full fitness after what has been a rocky beginning to his loan spell at Rangers. The English full-back, who joined from Norwich City, has faced a series of struggles that have tested both his on-field form and his integration into the squad.

Despite early setbacks, Aarons is beginning to settle in Govan, with his recovery process underway. However, the start to his time with Rangers has not been kind. His struggles have drawn attention, particularly as they seem to encapsulate the challenging phase of the Russell Martin era at the club, which has been marred by inconsistency and underperformance.

Challenges for Aarons Amidst Team’s Transition

Initially hailed as a key addition to strengthen the defence, Aarons’ transition to Scottish football has been far from seamless. His early performances have fallen short of expectations, with several errors leading to questions about his ability to adapt to the rigours of the Scottish Premiership. Despite these difficulties, the 24-year-old continues to show resilience, working hard to adjust to the demands of his new role under Martin’s leadership.

Life at Rangers has presented its share of challenges, but the defender is determined to overcome the early hurdles. While his performances haven’t yet reached the level that many fans had hoped for, his commitment to recovery remains unwavering, with the player actively addressing his areas of improvement.