Mavericks Eye Mathurin Trade To Strengthen Flagg’s Growth

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly exploring a trade with the Indiana Pacers ahead of the 2026 NBA trade deadline. The potential deal would send center Daniel Gafford to the Pacers in exchange for dynamic young scorer Bennedict Mathurin, a move aimed at bolstering the Mavericks’ chances as they look to further develop their promising rookie, Cooper Flagg.

As of January 23, 2026, the Mavericks sit just outside the playoff picture and are in urgent need of a boost. Meanwhile, the Pacers, who are eager to return to championship contention next season, are actively seeking a starting-caliber center to complement their star guard, Tyrese Haliburton. Mathurin, entering restricted free agency this summer, appears to be expendable in the Pacers’ pursuit of a more stable frontcourt presence.

Trade Details and Impact

According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Pacers are exploring options to move Mathurin in exchange for a starting center. Gafford, a solid defensive presence in the paint, fits the bill for Indiana. While the Mavericks have shown interest in acquiring Mathurin, they would part with Gafford to add a scoring option who could help take pressure off Flagg’s shoulders as the rookie continues his meteoric rise.

Mathurin has been exceptional this season, averaging a career-best 17.8 points per game while shooting 36.6% from three-point range. His shooting splits—37.8% on catch-and-shoot threes and 35.5% on pull-ups—highlight his scoring versatility, making him an ideal fit for Dallas, where the offense is in need of another weapon to complement Luka Dončić and Flagg.

Flagg, just 19 years old, has already turned heads in his rookie season. Through 41 games, the forward is averaging 18.8 points on 47.8% shooting, along with a reputation for clutch performances. His ability to drive to the basket—shooting 53.5% on drives—has been a highlight of his early career, further establishing him as one of the brightest young stars in the league.

Recent evaluations of Flagg have drawn comparisons to NBA legends like LeBron James, as analysts praise his competitiveness, mindset, and development. One scout noted that Flagg’s greatest strength is his relentless drive and his ability to perform under pressure. His rise has been nothing short of exceptional, but even a player with his potential still requires support. Mathurin could provide that much-needed help.

The addition of Mathurin would allow Flagg more room to operate on the court, alleviating the burden of carrying the offense on his own. With Mathurin’s shooting ability and off-ball skills, the Mavericks could unlock more of Flagg’s potential, turning their young forward into a more dangerous player in a team setting.

From a financial perspective, Gafford’s impending contract extension—three years, worth $54.38 million—adds complexity to the decision for Dallas. If they move Gafford, they could gain flexibility, especially considering Mathurin’s upcoming restricted free agency. However, the gamble is relatively low-risk for the Mavericks, as they wouldn’t be locked into a long-term commitment if Mathurin doesn’t fit as expected.

For the Pacers, the deal would provide an upgrade in the frontcourt, giving them a reliable pick-and-roll partner for Haliburton and fortifying their defense. With Mathurin entering restricted free agency, the timing is right for the Pacers to capitalize on his value and make a bold move to strengthen their chances for next season.

While both teams have plenty of decisions to make, the proposed trade has sparked significant debate within the NBA community. Will the Mavericks risk their future flexibility for a short-term boost? Or will the Pacers settle for a different return for Mathurin? As the trade deadline looms, the fate of this potential deal could have significant ramifications for both franchises moving forward.