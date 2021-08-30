Mauricio Pochettino on Lionel Messi’s PSG Debut: He’s “Far From His Best”

Mauricio Pochettino was overjoyed to watch Lionel Messi make his PSG debut on Sunday, but he also confessed that the iconic attacker was “far from his greatest form.”

Messi just concluded his two-decade connection with FC Barcelona and signed a two-year free agency contract with PSG. The iconic attacker made his Ligue 1 debut on Sunday, replacing Neymar after 66 minutes in a competitive match against Reims. Messi’s first competitive match for a club other than Barcelona took place in this encounter.

While Messi did not score, Kylian Mbappe, whose PSG future is unknown, scored a brace to give PSG a 2-0 victory.

Pochettino, the head coach of PSG, spoke about Messi’s debut, admitting that the Argentina captain will improve after the international break.

“He’s been excellent. I’m overjoyed that he’s making his debut. It was crucial for him. He’s not in peak condition, but he’s training hard. After the [international]break, he’ll be much better. We expect the best from him,” Pochettino said of his countrymen Messi in a post-match interview, according to Goal.

Initially, it was clear that Messi would not be able to play for PSG right away. His most recent appearance before joining PSG was in the Copa America 2021 final, where Argentina defeated Brazil to give Messi his first competitive trophy with his national team. Messi went on a month-long vacation after the spectacular victory, visiting Miami and the Spanish island of Ibiza.

Messi has only been back in training for a few weeks and is still lacking match fitness, which has caused his debut to be postponed. After the international break, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner will want to make his first start for PSG against newly promoted but unbeaten Clermont at Parc des Princes.

PSG is presently atop the 2021-22 Ligue 1 table with four victories in as many games.