Mauricio Pochettino and Gini Wijnaldum make contact after Liverpool’s defeat against PSG.

Gini Wijnaldum has reiterated his reasons for leaving Liverpool to join Paris Saint-Germain.

The Dutchman’s five-year spell at Anfield came to an end earlier this summer when his contract, which he signed after arriving from Newcastle in 2016, expired.

The 30-year-old made 237 appearances for the Reds during his stint on Merseyside, winning four major trophies along the way.

For several months, there was talk of a possible contract renewal, but Wijnaldum ultimately decided to conclude his stint at Liverpool.

Wijnaldum has discussed his decision to join PSG and his previous transfer interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

When asked why he transferred to PSG, Wijnaldum told the club’s website, “I was at the end of my contract, and other clubs contacted me.”

“Everything went extremely well when Paris came out to me, and I instantly felt the desire to join Paris Saint-Germain.

“Mauricio Pochettino had previously contacted me to attempt to recruit me for Tottenham, so I had already spoken with him extensively.

“The entire club made me feel as if they genuinely wanted me, and that influenced my decision.”

“When I was at Liverpool, we used to play with a big focus on attack, and it’s one of the best things you can do,” Wijnaldum continued.

“Attacking is a philosophy that appeals to me, and Paris Saint-Germain is a team that follows that concept.

“It’s a kind of football that I enjoy and can relate to.”

Wijnaldum went on to express his delight at joining PSG and explain how a previous meeting with the club while at Liverpool affected his decision.

“I am feeling wonderful, I have joined a great club with excellent players in its squad,” he continued.

“Paris is a lovely city with fantastic supporters; I know this because I’ve already played against them in the Parc des Princes.

“Today is a monumental day for me and my family since it marks the start of a new adventure.

“As a Paris Saint-Germain player, I can’t wait to visit the Parc des Princes.

“I was incredibly excited to participate in the Champions League with Liverpool.”

