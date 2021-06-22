Matty Done has agreed to a new one-year contract with Rochdale.

Over the course of seven seasons and three different spells with the club, the 32-year-old has made 282 appearances.

Last season, Done climbed to joint 10th on the club’s all-time appearances list, and he’ll keep climbing the rankings by extending his contract for another year.

“Things’s been a long few weeks getting it done, but I’m thrilled to finally sign for another year,” the former Sheffield United striker told Dale’s website.

“This club has been a big part of my career; we’ve had some really wonderful times, and now we have to rebuild to go back to where we were with another promotion, which I was a part of the last time.”